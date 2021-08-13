CM seeks report on rules of all organizations

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwha, Mahmood Khan on Friday sought a report on the new approved rules of government organizations and departments.

While chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet, he directed all organization to present a detailed report on new rules in the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that those organizations who have not yet framed rules under the new law should make rules within one month time and present it before the cabinet for approval.

Giving details of decision taken in the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant for Information, Kamran Bangash said that the cabinet had approved necessary amendments in the Mines and Mineral Act 2017 and the West Pakistan Land Revenue Rules 1968.

He said that amendment in the revenue rules would help stop embezzlement and corruption, taxe evasion, reduction in civil cases and would make sure receipt of online taxes and fees. The cabinet also decided to extend waiver on land transfer and deed fee till June 30, 2022, he said.

Kamran Bangash said that the cabinet also gave approval to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to declare two cities of China and Khyber Pakthunhwa as twin cities.

He said that provincial cabinet also give approval to sign MoU for declaring Termez city of Uzbekistan and Peshawar as twin cities.

The Cabinet also approved Shuhadda package for families of 98 martyrs of Special Police Force, he told.