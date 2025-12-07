CM says Lahore’s AQI improved by 42pc due to government’s efforts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the significant improvement in Lahore’s air quality, noting a 42 per cent reduction in the Air Quality Index compared to the corresponding period last year.

In a statement, she said empirical data shows clear improvement in 23 out of the 30 days of November 2025, with the AQI dropping from 453 in November 2024 to 261 this year, an indication that pollution levels, which had peaked last year, have been effectively controlled.

The CM said that historic measures taken during her one-and-a-half-year tenure have contributed greatly to environmental improvement. She said that proper legislation, strict enforcement of environmental laws, and the use of modern machinery and technology played a key role. For the first time in Punjab’s history, she added, a comprehensive vision has been introduced to make all sectors environmentally friendly. She said increased forest protection and extensive tree plantation drives have also supported the improvement in air quality.

CM Maryam Nawaz said this positive change is the result of the government’s determined efforts and the cooperation of the public. She expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the establishment of a modern forecasting system equipped with advanced technology for real-time monitoring and surveillance. She added that inspections of kilns and industrial units’ environmental control systems are continuing across Punjab.

The CM thanked the public and all stakeholders for their support and termed the improvement “a beginning,” reaffirming that an environmentally friendly Punjab is the ultimate goal. She said superseeders have performed exceptionally well, with 5,000 machines deployed across the province, resulting in a record decline in incidents of crop residue burning.

Acknowledging the ongoing seasonal transition as temperatures continue to fall, she said that despite notable progress, substantial work remains to combat smog and pollution, efforts that require full public cooperation.