CM says committed to worker well-being

LAHORE, Apr 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has affirmed the government’s commitment to health, welfare and safety of every worker in Punjab.

In her message on World Day for Safety and Health at Workplace, the CM said the purpose of celebrating Occupational Safety Day is to reaffirm our commitment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for workers at workplace.

The chief minister said that workers’ safety comes first. “We would make sure they get home safely every day. The Punjab government has already started an occupational safety campaign in collaboration with the private institutions, she mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that awareness of workplace safety culture is essential in factories, offices, construction sites and farms, adding that accidents can be prevented through the implementation of the Safety Act and training.

The chief minister explained that labor laws are being amended, companies that do not care about the health and safety of employees will be fined. She vowed, “Occupational safety is the responsibility of the government and its implementation will be ensured.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif impressed upon employers to ensure workers’ safety and a healthy working environment, saying that employees’ safety is also the responsibility of every organisation.