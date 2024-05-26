CM satisfied with performance of clinic on wheels, field hospitals

LAHORE, May 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s endeavours for the uplift of health sector bore fruit as thousands of patients benefited from the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ projects in the rural and urban areas of the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while expressing satisfaction over the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic On Wheels’ projects, said on Sunday that Cancer,TB, and Hepatitis patients were being provided with free medicines at their doorsteps. “We want to see every citizen of Punjab happy, prosperous and healthy. Every sector’s uplift is my priority but I have focused my utmost attention on the improvement of health facilities in the province.”

The CM said the efforts of doctors and paramedic staff engaged in providing treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps in spite of the scorching heat are highly praiseworthy. “I am myself monitoring the provision of health and treatment services to thousands of patients through ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic On Wheels’ projects. My public service spirit gains further strength on seeing fruitful benefits of health reforms. We are providing state-of-the-art health facilities where they are found inadequate,” she added.

She said that upgradation and revamping of health centres and hospitals is ongoing across the province. “We are undertaking measures so as to make the first government cancer hospital functional in the province. Work has already been launched on the project to establish a complete cardiology and paeds block in every district of Punjab. I received a public service spirit in inheritance, and I want the provision of each and every facility for the masses across the province,” she maintained.