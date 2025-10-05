CM Sarfraz Bugti hails teachers as nation builders, unveils landmark education reforms on World Teachers’ Day

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 5 (APP):On World Teachers’ Day, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, delivered a stirring tribute to educators, hailing them as the architects of our children’s bright future and emphasizing that their contributions and sacrifices are unforgettable.

In a message, CM Bugti reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to education and teacher welfare, declaring that honoring and empowering educators remains a top priority for the provincial government.

Highlighting transformative strides in educational governance, the Chief Minister announced the successful implementation of sweeping reforms across Balochistan’s education sector. “The merit-based recruitment of 16000 teachers is a historical step,” said CM Bugti.

He underscored the transparency and integrity of the process, noting that 99.9 percent merit was ensured, ensuring that only the most qualified and capable candidates were appointed to these crucial roles.

CM Bugti reiterated the government’s resolve to deliver quality education to every child in Balochistan, stressing that the dignity and empowerment of teachers are essential to building a progressive society.

“An honorable and empowered teacher is the one who can lay the foundation for a civilized and developed society,” he added.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the profound influence of teachers on the province’s future, asserting that recognizing their hard work, dedication, and role is both a moral obligation and a national imperative.