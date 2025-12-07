CM Sarfraz Bugti extends congratulations on Sindh Culture Day

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 07 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended warm congratulations to the people of Sindh, the Government of Sindh, and the global Sindhi community on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day, emphasizing the day’s role in strengthening national unity and inter-provincial solidarity.

In his message, CM Bugti praised the ancient and rich heritage of Sindhi culture, describing it as one of the oldest in the subcontinent and a beacon of peace, tolerance, love, forbearance, and Sufism.

He highlighted the cultural significance of Sindhi attire, noting “The Ajrak and Sindhi Topi are not just part of beautification; they are symbols of a centuries-old civilized identity and peaceful attitudes.”

Sarfraz Bugti underscored that Sindh Culture Day is more than a celebration of Sindh’s traditions—it is a reaffirmation of brotherhood and harmony among all provinces.

He emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Sindh and Balochistan.

“Balochistan and Sindh are linked by historical, social, and economic ties. Both provinces have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows, and their peoples are culturally close.”

The Chief Minister expressed hope that such cultural occasions would inspire the younger generation to take pride in their traditions and heritage, while fostering national unity.

He voiced confidence that all provinces would continue their collective journey toward development, peace, and prosperity by respecting and appreciating each other’s cultures.