CM Sarfraz Bugti expresses grief over Makran Coastal Highway accident

QUETTA, Jan 17 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has expressed deep sorrow and grief over a tragic traffic accident involving a passenger bus on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said he was profoundly saddened by the loss of precious human lives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Sarfraz Bugti directed the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar to ensure immediate and proper medical care for all injured passengers, stressing that no negligence would be tolerated. He also ordered ambulance services to transport the bodies of the deceased to their respective hometowns with dignity.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the Chief Minister assured them of the provincial government’s full support during this difficult time.

He has sought a detailed report on the accident and ordered a formal inquiry to determine its causes. Relevant authorities have been instructed to identify any lapses and take necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed that the provincial government remains committed to improving road safety and ensuring timely emergency response across Balochistan.