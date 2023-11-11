CM reviews treatment facilities at Benazir Hospital, Holy Family Hospital Pindi

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit for three hours to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi late Friday night.

He reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients in the emergency block of Benazir Bhutto Hospital and inquired from the people present at the reception of the emergency block about medical facilities, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of village Pindo Warian of Islamabad, appreciated the step of CM Mohsin Naqvi about visiting the hospitals. Muhammad Nadeem while talking with CM said that wherever CM is conducting visits, improvements in the system are surfacing over there and the people are getting substantial relief. Muhammad Nadeem prayed for the health, long life of CM Mohsin Naqvi and also expressed his good wishes for him. Muhammad Nadeem came to Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi from Islamabad for the treatment of his wife.

CM inspected various wards of the emergency block, inquired after the health of patients and inquired from them about free medicines and free test facility. He met with the duty doctors and inquired from them about their problems. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to immediately shift almirahs placed in the corridor of the emergency block at an appropriate place.

CM also met with the doctors of Holy Family Hospital present on their duty at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and lauded them for serving the grief-stricken humanity. CM reviewed upgradation work of the Holy Family Hospital during his detailed visit. He inspected the ongoing construction activities in the old building, OPD and various wards of the hospital. CM went to the basement, ground floor and the first floor and directed to speed up consturction activities. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to make an appropriate drainage arrangement in the basement, adding that the waiting area should also be further widened.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake effective preventive measures for the equipment and machinery of the hospital along with completing the upgradation work within stipulated time. “We are striving to provide excellent treatment facilities to the common man in the hospitals. I acquire awareness from the ground realities by visiting the hospitals” he remarked.

CM was given a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation work.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, MS of both hospitals, Principal and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.