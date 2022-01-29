CM reviews Rs 8.17 billion uplift schemes for Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday reviewed the development portfolio worth Rs 8.172 billion launched under provincial Annual Development Programme and expressed displeasure over slow pace of work on some of the schemes despite allocation of required grants.

While presiding over a review meeting here at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he directed the officers concerned to speed up the work so that the people could get benefits from these projects at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Manzoor Wassan, Ismail Rahu, Imtiaz Shaikh, Jam Ikram, Jam Khan Shoro, MNAs and MPAs, Chairman Planning and Development Sindh and secretaries of concerned provincial government departments. While briefing on the pace of development projects, the Chief Minister was informed that under the provincial ADP 53 schemes have been launched in Tando Allahyar, of which Rs 1490.353 million comprising 70 percent funds against total allocation of Rs 2119.378 million have been released.

Out of Rs 1490.353 million, Rs 808.771 have been utilized on these projects, the chief minister was informed. This chief minister expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of work on these projects and directed Chairman Planning and Development to accelerate the work. The Chairman Planning and Development assured the meeting that the development projects will be completed in time. Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the provincial finance department to provide the rest of the funds for completion of all development schemes which launched for uplift of the district.

During the visit of Tando Allahyar, the chief minister also inaugurated three different schemes of roads including 18.5 kilometers link road from Sultanabad to Mirwah via Daulat Leghari completed at a cost of Rs. 266.508 million, widening of road from Saddiq Memon to Hafiz Sandhano to Tando Allahyar Mirwah Road at a cost of Rs. 243.55 million and construction of 19 kilometers road from Tando Allahyar to Chamber under financial assistance of Rs. 630.81 million of Asian Development Bank.

The Chief Minister also held meetings with growers, traders, lawyers, and party workers at the Deputy Commissioner’s house, heard their grievances and issued directives to officers concerned to address the genuine demands at the earliest.

Talking to participants of the delegations, the Chief Minister announced the launching of a safe city scheme in Tando Allahyar with installation of CCTV cameras in order to curb the crimes and criminals. He also announced the construction of a dual carriage from Chamber to Nasarpur. On the complaints of the traders, he directed the Inspector General of Sindh Police to review the strength of the police force in the district and fulfill the requirement.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of Tando Muhammad Khan-Tando Allhayar Road and establishment of a small industrial zone for Tando Allahyar.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a scheme for construction of roads of the main bazaars of the city and taluka headquarters. While meeting with the leaders and office bearers of Abadgar Association the Chief Minister urged them to use drip irrigation with objective to preserve the available water.

Being lower riparian, the province faced water shortage and this shortage could be triggered further due to climate change, therefore efficient use of water use is essential, he added and asked the officers of the agriculture department to hold meetings with the growers so that water efficiency schemes could be made successful.

On complaints of the water logging and salinity, he directed the Irrigation Minister to prepare a scarp scheme for installing tube wells to lower the water table. He also advised the advisor agriculture to prepare a plan to meet the requirements of seeds and fertilizers for the forthcoming cotton crop. He also directed the district administration and agriculture department to take action against ghost dealers of fertilizers and ensure provision of certified seeds to growers.

While hearing the issues of delegation of the District Bar Association, the Chief Minister directed Secretary Law to arrange land for construction of district bar building. He also announced plans to construct a parking lot for lawyers and the courts.

“We are planning to provide a comparatively better place to the courts of Tando Allahyar, ” he informed. While meeting with the part office bearers and workers, the Chief Minister heard their grievances and assured that all genuine complaints will be resolved at the earliest.