CM reviews revamping of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi

LAHORE, May 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected various wards.

The chief minister by taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the Hospital’s New Block directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

She inspected the Paeds emergency, mother & child block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them. Few patients apprised the CM about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital.

The CM also prayed for the patients early recovery and inquired from them about the provision and availability of medicines. She stopped near the family members of the under treatment patients during her visit to the hospital who were compelled to take air from hand made fans by sitting under a tree in a scorching heat. She conversed with an elderly citizen, with the family members and inquired after the patients.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients. She inquired after under treatment patients in the emergency and stopped near a female child and exchanged pleasantries with her. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of three years old Hasnain having hole in his heart by birth.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a team of doctors from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) immediately reached the Holy Family Hospital. The CM was apprised about the Holy Family Hospital’s revamping project. She comprehensively reviewed the newly constructed and rehabilitated block. She also examined the under construction New Block of Holy Family Hospital and directed C&W department to complete construction work of the New Block by 30th June.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the CM.