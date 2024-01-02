CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP): Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public infrastructure development, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development work of the 540-meter-long four-lane new Ravi Bridge.

While observing advancements in piling and drilling works of the new Ravi bridge, he ordered to burn the midnight oil to complete it by Jan 31.

The CM also inspected the roads’ construction around Shahdra Chowk and directed to accelerate the pace of work to complete different tasks in the coming days.

Commissioner/ DG LDA and the contractor briefed that two new machines have been installed to expedite the process and 11 piles of new Ravi bridge have already been completed. Similarly, 23, out of 96 girders, have been prepared as well, they added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and others were also present.