CM reviews progress of Band Road controlled access corridor project

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a morning inspection of the ongoing Controlled Access Corridor project on Band Road.

He meticulously assessed the progress of this significant endeavor, spanning from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu. He underscored the importance of ensuring smooth traffic flow on the closed road throughout the construction phase. He emphasized that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) should personally oversee operations and recommended deploying additional traffic wardens.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered the relocation of street lights and poles from the closed roads. He further directed that the poles be removed and re-purposed elsewhere. The Chief Minister set forth a clear directive for the timely completion of the controlled access corridor project. He highlighted that this project would grant immediate motorway access from any corner of Lahore upon its completion.

The Controlled Access Corridor is poised to yield substantial savings, both in terms of time and fuel, benefiting the economy significantly. The Chief Minister received a comprehensive briefing, underscoring the round-the-clock efforts being made to complete the 7.3 km long controlled access corridor within four months. The project encompasses two packages, with Package One spanning 3.65 km from Niazi to Sagian Interchange, and Package Two covering an equivalent distance from Sagian to Babu Sabu Interchange.

Commissioner Lahore Division and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with the Chief Engineer LDA and the contractor, provided detailed updates to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the project’s progress. The event was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Sahu, CTO, and various other officials.