CM reviews prison reforms

LAHORE, May 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the prison reforms in the province.

She directed the authorities concerned that new jails be set up outside the city. She directed them to present a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The chief minister approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab. She also gave in principle approval for the establishment of women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, a concern was raised in the meeting about possible external contacts of criminals with the prisoners.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other relevant officers were also present.