CM reviews performance of ABAD

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of the Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) here at his office.

The meeting also deliberated on building a dam/ reservoir in the barani areas through ABAD.



The chief minister gave in-principle approval for recruitment to ABAD and asked it to promote livestock and fisheries breeding in barani areas along with the establishment of offices in Koh-e-Suleman.



He said that ABAD should assist in developing livestock units in remote hilly areas to fulfill the food needs of the people.



He explained that ABAD national conference would be held for the capacity-building of farmers and stakeholders of 13 districts, adding that attention should be paid to restoring reservoirs in barani areas along with devising a feasible plan to install solar-powered water pumping system.

He said that implementation on village and livestock development projects should also be ensured in barani areas and attention should be paid to establishing garth of olives, whortleberry and other fruit plants.



Chairman Planning & Development, ABAD Director General and others were also present.