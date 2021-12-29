CM reviews new local bodies system

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting here at his office to review the system of devolution of power through new local bodies Act.

Punjab Ministers — Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, secretary local bodies department and others attended the meeting.



Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the provincial cabinet had already approved the new local bodies Act aimed at empowering the people, adding that the new local bodies system had been finalised with consensus and this would play an important role in resolving the problems of the people at their doorstep.



He said that the people would be empowered by devolving authority at the grassroots.



The CM said direct election would be held for the first time as this system would start a new era of development at the grassroots.

“For the first time in the history of the province, empowered local bodies institutions would be established as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to resolve public issues at their doorstep”, the CM concluded.