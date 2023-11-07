CM reviews construction work at Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project

LAHORE, Nov 07 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project at Cavalry Ground and conducted a detailed review of the construction work including the construction activities of the underpass’s inner walls.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Ibrahim Hasan Murad also accompanied him. Over 90 percent of the work has been completed.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, CM Naqvi directed to expedite the pace of work, aiming to complete the underpass by the middle of this month. He instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General to undertake tree planting and landscaping on the green belts around the project. The CM announced that the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass would be opened to traffic soon. Upon completion, the project is expected to provide convenience to daily traffic flow for over 180,000 vehicles.

Commissioner / DG LDA, chief engineer and contractor briefed on the progress of the project, stating that the work on the inner walls would be completed in the next few days. Construction work on the inner road of the underpass continues day and night, with rapid progress on the deck-slap and surrounding roads. Deputy Commissioner, DIG (Operations), CTO and others were also present.