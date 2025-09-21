CM Punjab to announce special package for flood-hit farmers: Secy Agriculture

Sunday, September 21, 2025
MULTAN, Sep 21 (APP): Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Sunday said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon unveil a special relief package for farmers affected by recent floods.
He announced this during his visit to flood relief camps in Jalalpur Pirwala, where he reviewed arrangements for livestock feed, silage, and veterinary care.
Sahu met flood-hit farmers and inquired about food, shelter, and medical facilities, as well as the availability of fodder and treatment for their animals. He said green fodder, straw, silage, and feed supplements were being provided, along with vaccination and treatment for livestock.
Committees have been formed to assess crop losses through village-by-village surveys, he added.
The secretary observed that the district administration, agriculture department, and Livestock department were working in close coordination to ensure timely relief.
Director General Information, Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and Director Agriculture Extension, Shehzad Sabir, were also present.
