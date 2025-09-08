CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 08 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for extending timely and generous relief assistance to flood-affected families in Punjab.

Talking at a ceremony, here on Monday, the CM said Saudi Arabia’s support reflects a true spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with Pakistan during a critical time. She noted that the Kingdom’s contribution of 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter kits will be remembered as a symbol of compassion for flood affectees.

The relief consignment, comprising five trucks loaded with essential goods, was formally handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by CM Maryam Nawaz and Saudi Ambassador H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki. The aid, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, will be distributed among families in Kasur, Jhang, Multan, Chiniot, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, and Hafizabad through PDMA Punjab, King Salman Relief Centre, and Hayat Foundation.

Each 95-kg food package includes flour, sugar, gram lentils, and cooking oil, while each shelter kit consists of a tent, solar panel, LED lights, two thermal blankets, a plastic mat, a kitchen set, water cooler, antibacterial soap, and other essentials.

CM Maryam Nawaz also met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki to discuss ongoing relief efforts, economic cooperation, and the regional situation. She deeply appreciated the vision and leadership of Saudi Arabia, terming it a guiding light for the Muslim Ummah. She remarked that Saudi Arabia has once again stood firmly by Pakistan in its hour of need, proving itself a true brotherly nation. She added that Pakistan-Saudi relations are not merely strategic but are firmly rooted in mutual trust and real brotherhood, with economic cooperation growing stronger by the day.

The ceremony was also attended by Saudi Country Director Abdullah Al-Baqmi, senior PDMA officials, and dignitaries.