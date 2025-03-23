CM Punjab felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan Day, paying tribute to the founders of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

In her message on Pakistan Day, the CM said that March 23 serves as a reminder of the golden objectives behind the creation of Pakistan. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was established and will remain prosperous forever,” she said.

The chief minister highlighted Pakistan’s unique honor as the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and stressed the importance of reaffirming commitment to the sanctity and security of the homeland on this day.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged the nation to uphold the golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline, calling Pakistan a divine blessing for all. “On Pakistan Day, we pledge to reduce poverty, ensure social equality, and protect the underprivileged,” she added.

The CM reiterated her commitment to transforming Punjab into a progressive province in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other founding leaders of Pakistan. “We vow to harness our full potential to place Pakistan among the world’s developed nations,” she added.

The CM pledged to bring innovation in education, healthcare, and agriculture while making Punjab the engine of Pakistan’s economy and a center of development.