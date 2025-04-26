CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Bannu, which resulted in elimination of six khawarij.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, she said, “The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in defending our beloved homeland.” She also praised the bravery and professionalism of the security personnel. She said that such decisive actions reinforce the country’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and security for all citizens.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s unwavering support for the armed forces and expressed gratitude for their sacrifices in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.