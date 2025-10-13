CM pledges smooth arrangements, launches electric bus service for Raiwind congregation

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with a delegation of senior members of the Tablighi Jamaat Shura, here on Monday.

The delegation included Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ameer, Imtiaz Ahmad Ghani, and Arshad, who appreciated her ongoing public welfare initiatives and lauded the visible improvements in urban and rural cleanliness systems across Punjab. They also offered special prayers for her continued success and visionary leadership.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for the religious and social services rendered by Tablighi Jamaat at Raiwind Markaz. She requested the delegation to offer special prayers for national peace, security, and the well-being of flood victims.

The CM, reaffirming her commitment to ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming annual Raiwind Ijtema, directed all relevant departments to provide top-tier security, comprehensive facilities, and other essential arrangements. She also announced the launch of a dedicated electric bus service for three days, connecting Raiwind with the railway station and airport during the congregation.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed the Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, DIG, and CTO Lahore to personally oversee all preparations and ensure immediate repair and reconstruction of the three major roads leading to Raiwind, along with comprehensive patchwork on adjoining routes. A special cleanliness campaign, including the sprinkling of rosewater, will also be conducted throughout the duration of the congregation from November 1 until its conclusion.

The CM reiterated her spiritual and moral commitment to serve the people of Punjab with sincerity and devotion. “Serving humanity is a form of worship,” she said, adding that she prays to Allah Almighty for greater strength and resources to continue serving the people with dedication. She further noted that while she remains patient in the face of criticism, she considers it her duty to speak up for the rights and welfare of the general public.