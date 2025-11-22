CM pays tribute to security forces for killing 18 terrorists in Lakki Marwat, DI Khan

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for successfully killing 18 Indian-sponsored terrorists during intelligence-based operations conducted in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The CM said the entire nation salutes the courage and unwavering commitment of the security personnel who risk their lives to ensure the safety of the people and the defence of the motherland.

She prayed for the continued success, strength and protection of the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies performing their duties in challenging circumstances.