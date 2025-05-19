34.4 C
CM pays tribute to Rescue 1122 District Officer martyred on duty

34
LAHORE, May 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Rescue 1122 District Officer Naeem Ahmad, who embraced martyrdom while performing his duty in Narowal.
Extending her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the chief minister acknowledged the dedication and bravery of the late officer.
The CM prayed for patience and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss and paid tribute to Naeem Ahmad’s selfless service in the line of duty.
