CM pays tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) on Ashura

KARACHI, Jul 05 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the occasion of Ashura, paid heartfelt tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Murad Shah emphasised that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s sacrifice was pivotal for the preservation of Islam and the reformation of the Muslim Ummah.

He highlighted that the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a timeless beacon of truth, resilience, and resistance against oppression, inspiring generations to uphold justice and stand against tyranny.

On the solemn day of Ashura, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah commemorated the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his 72 companions, who laid down their lives for the triumph of truth. He described their martyrdom as a luminous example in human history, symbolizing spiritual, ethical, and intellectual awakening.

The Chief Minister remarked that the tragedy of Karbala transcends a mere historical event; it is a profound movement that teaches patience, sacrifice, and steadfastness. Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) message, he said, embodies the refusal to bow before injustice, choosing martyrdom over submission to falsehood.

Shah further highlighted that Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s rejection of Yazid’s tyranny was the greatest declaration of freedom in history. He noted that the people of Sindh have always embraced Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.)’s message deeply, with the province’s Sufi saints linking this message to love, humanity, justice, and liberty.

Quoting the revered poet Shah Latif Bhitai, the Chief Minister said that the sorrow and message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) remain alive in Sindh’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The observance, majalis, and processions held across the province stand as symbols of peace, unity, and reverence.

The CM assured that followers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) will continue to champion truth and righteousness, with his message echoing as the eternal voice of the oppressed worldwide. Emphasizing the significance of Muharram, Murad Ali Shah said this sacred month teaches tolerance, solidarity, and sacrifice.

Finally, he assured that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Ashura, ensuring that peace and order prevail during all religious gatherings and processions.