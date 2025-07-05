CM pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 26th martyrdom anniversary, lauding his unmatched bravery and unwavering commitment to defending the homeland.

In her message, the CM said, “Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed stood like a steel wall in the face of the enemy and protected the motherland with unparalleled courage.”

She noted that his legacy of heroism and sacrifice would continue to inspire generations to come. “The tales of his valor will ignite the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of our youth for years to come,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed proved that the sanctity and defense of the nation is above all. She added that the unwavering sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces are the true source of strength for the country.