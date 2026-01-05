CM pays rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 98th birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 05 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, describing him as a visionary, charismatic and people-centric leader, who transformed Pakistan’s political, constitutional and defence landscape.

Addressing a ceremony at the People’s Secretariat on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the chief minister thanked the organisers from District East for inviting him to the event and congratulated party workers and supporters on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The event was attended by Minister of Labour Saeed Ghani, Senator Waqar Mahdi and others in large numbers.

Murad Ali Shah said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928, in Larkana, adding that at the time no one could have imagined that the child born that day would emerge as a leader of extraordinary abilities who would leave behind achievements remembered for generations.

Recalling Bhutto’s early life, the chief minister said that even during his student days, Shaheed Bhutto had written a letter to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressing his willingness to sacrifice his life for the country. He added that as Prime Minister, Shaheed Bhutto had openly declared his readiness to lay down his life – and even his children – for the sake of Pakistan.

The chief minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Bhutto family, recalling that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto all embraced martyrdom in the struggle for democracy and public rights.

Highlighting Shaheed Bhutto’s historic achievements, CM Murad Ali Shah said that he gave the country its 1973 Constitution, secured the release of 90,000 prisoners of war after the separation of East Pakistan, reclaimed Tharparkar’s economic potential, and laid the foundations of Pakistan’s defence capability, enabling the country to stand confidently against far larger adversaries. “Our armed forces today possess strong defensive capabilities because of the strategic vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the political developments of 1977, the CM said that the movement launched against Shaheed Bhutto was backed by forces that did not want to see any Muslim country become strong and united. He added that Bhutto was considered a threat because he could unite the Muslim world.

The Chief Minister recalled that Shaheed Bhutto convened the Islamic Summit Conference in Lahore, bringing together leaders of Muslim countries on one platform. He also referred to Bhutto’s historic speech in the National Assembly in which he declared that he had given the people a voice that had previously been ignored.

Sharing a personal anecdote, CM Murad Ali Shah said that when he was a child, he once accompanied his father to meet a local chieftain, where hundreds of people were seated on the ground while chairs were arranged only for a few. On a later visit, he observed that everyone was seated on chairs, reflecting the empowerment and dignity given to common citizens under Bhutto’s leadership.

Shah said that during elections, it is only because of the Pakistan Peoples Party that ordinary workers can defeat far wealthier and more powerful opponents. “Shaheed Bhutto taught us that the real source of power is the vote of the people, and it is the people who decide who will rule and who will serve them,” he said.

The chief minister said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto always prioritised service to humanity, a mission that was carried forward by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He added that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party would continue to uphold this mission of public service.

Recalling his childhood memories, CM Murad Ali Shah said that Shaheed Bhutto himself used to visit and sit at the People’s Secretariat. He said that those wishing to remember Bhutto should visit Larkana or the People’s Secretariat, both of which remain symbols of his legacy.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister congratulated the organisers for holding the event and said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would always live on in history. “As long as humanity lives, those who serve humanity and give a voice to the people can never die. Bhutto is alive and will always remain alive,” he said.

Those who spoke at the event included Saeed Ghani and Waqar Mahdi. At the end of the occasion, the chief minister, flanked by others, cut the cake to celebrate the party founder’s birthday.