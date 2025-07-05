CM orders top-quality arrangements for annual ghusl ceremony at Data Darbar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday issued special directives to ensure top-level arrangements and continuous security monitoring for the Annual Ghusl Mubarak ceremony at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajweri,popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Emphasizing the importance of hospitality and discipline,the CM said,“Pilgrims attending the Ghusl Mubarak are our esteemed guests,treat them with love and respect.” She instructed the departments concerned to provide the best possible facilities for devotees,including effective crowd management to prevent any rush or stampede.

CM Maryam Nawaz also directed that Langar (free meals) be distributed with care and dignity,reflecting the spirit of compassion associated with the revered Sufi saint.

She further underscored the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the spiritual atmosphere of the event was preserved. “Special prayers should be offered for the country’s security,stability and prosperity,”she added, nothing that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s teachings of love, peace and tolerance were a guiding light for society.

The CM said that every effort must be made to facilitate the pilgrims and uphold the sanctity and spiritual significance of the occasion.