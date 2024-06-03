CM orders to accelerate crackdown on electricity theft

LAHORE, Jun 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting to review issues and actions taken to curb electricity theft in Punjab, directed to present a comprehensive report on electricity theft based on more authentic data.

The Chief Minister was briefed by Chief Secretary and IG Punjab about the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the province. They said,”660 police officers are assisting in the campaign against electricity thieves in each district.” They also submitted a report on 05 electricity distribution companies including LESCO.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretaries and other relevant officers were also present.