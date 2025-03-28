18.8 C
Domestic

CM orders probe into AIDS outbreak in Taunsa; announces free treatment

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the reported spread of AIDS in Taunsa, directing authorities to identify both the causes of the outbreak and those responsible for any negligence.
Chairing a special meeting on the issue on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the formation of a joint mission comprising UNICEF, WHO, and the Punjab Health Department. The mission will investigate the history of affected children from April 7 to 14 and conduct household screenings in the affected areas.
“The joint mission will present recommendations for the prevention and control of AIDS,” she stated, emphasizing the need for urgent action.
To protect at-risk populations, she ordered the formulation of an effective operational plan. Special AIDS treatment centers have already been established at Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and other medical centers to ensure proper care for the affected individuals.
The Chief Minister further directed that all children affected by AIDS in Taunsa be provided with completely free treatment, warning that any negligence in their care would not be tolerated.
