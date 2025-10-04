CM orders operationalisation of 1,115 electric buses by December

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive review meeting to receive detailed briefings from eight major departments and issued various directives for accelerating provincial development projects.

The CM lauded the Health Department for its exemplary performance during recent floods, noting that medical teams treated over 1.15 million patients in flood-affected areas across Punjab. She appreciated that despite 174 snakebite cases reported during floods, timely administration of vaccines ensured no loss of life. Expressing gratitude, she said that Punjab’s health teams had set an example of dedication and service.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab had achieved a record in cervical cancer vaccination by completing immunization of 6.5 million girls, leading all provinces in this public health initiative. She directed the Health Department to ensure early completion of the Cath Lab project and instructed Community Health Inspectors to expand their home survey initiative to include special persons, ensuring targeted assistance through inter-departmental coordination.

The CM directed that 1,115 electric buses be made operational across Punjab by December and instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the establishment of electric bus charging stations. She said a uniform design for bus stops had been approved and that electric buses had gained immense popularity within a short span. She also approved the district-wise schedule for launching the electric bus programme and directed early commencement of the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) project.

Reviewing the performance of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that WASA had been established in 19 cities within a few months, compared to only five a year and a half ago. She reaffirmed the target of expanding WASA to 25 districts by December 31 and noted that over 5,000 water filtration plants were already functional across the province. She directed Housing Minister Bilal Yasin to personally inspect filtration plants, include them in the KPIs of Deputy Commissioners, and ensure provision of bottled water to every household.

Under the Punjab Development Programme, the CM directed completion of urban works in 15 cities before monsoon and enhancement of municipal capacity. She was briefed that the first phase of the Lahore Development Project would be completed by November 30, with renovation of 4,624 streets already finalized. She ordered strict action against those damaging newly constructed streets.

The CM expressed satisfaction over PHA’s performance, directing expansion of its activities to more cities, plantation of bamboo forests, and promotion of urban greenery. She appreciated that PHA Lahore had planted 27,000 saplings through a door-to-door campaign and launched an online bouquet delivery project.

She was also informed that the Model Village Project had commenced in 472 villages, including 62 in Multan, 48 in Bahawalpur, and 38 in DG Khan, featuring parks, paved streets, covered drains, cemetery walls, and sanitation improvements.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities to formally launch the Placer Gold Project, ensuring that its profits benefit the people of Punjab. Officials briefed her that 11,000 miners had been issued Chief Minister’s Ration Cards, with a target of 25,000 to be achieved this month. They added that old pink salt contracts had been cancelled and re-auctioned, increasing revenue fivefold. Marketing of pink salt in the US, Europe, and UAE was also planned. The CM was briefed that the initial study of the Chiniot Iron and Steel project had been completed, with testing to conclude within four months. Section 144 had been imposed to curb theft of placer gold in Mianwali.