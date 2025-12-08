CM orders installation of surveillance cameras outside educational institutions across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to install surveillance cameras outside all schools and educational institutions across the province to strengthen security measures.

Chairing a meeting, here on Monday, the CM instructed Punjab Police to conduct mock security exercises in collaboration with the School Education Department and made the deployment of security guards, strict entry checking and functional CCTV cameras mandatory for all educational institutions. She further ordered registration of drivers and staff of inter-provincial buses entering Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz also directed police and law enforcement agencies to coordinate with Motorway Police for enhanced security, and called for improved digital monitoring in parks. She instructed the Punjab Safe City Authority to review the functionality of cameras across the province and ensure complete CCTV coverage in all major cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

She also directed the linking of CCTV cameras installed in homes and markets with the Safe City system to ensure quick identification of anti-social elements, along with continuation of combing operations. The CM further ordered district administrations to engage with citizens from other provinces residing in Punjab and compile computerized records in coordination with community elders, while identifying illegal Afghan residents.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that no major public place should remain without digital surveillance. “I will not rest until Punjab is made the safest province,” she said, urging citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to helpline 15. She expressed satisfaction over the overall law and order situation and directed police and law-enforcement agencies to keep working with a missionary spirit.