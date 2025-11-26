CM orders full operationalisation of cardiology centres in Sargodha, Murree

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review the progress of cardiology centres in Murree, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, alongside the performance report of 57 specialised hospitals across the province, here on Wednesday.

The CM expressed strong displeasure over delays in the installation of medical machinery, stressing that hospital construction must be completed in tandem with the setup of all necessary equipment. She set firm deadlines for full operationalisation, directing that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha be fully functional by April, while the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre Murree must be operational by mid-February.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed immediate completion of the cardiac surgery theatre in Murree and urged prompt provision of all required machinery. She also directed that recruitment of doctors and staff for the Murree centre be completed without delay. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education briefed the Chief Minister on patient care statistics across Punjab’s specialized hospitals.

Officials reported that 18.3 million patients have benefitted from provincial hospitals, with 39.3 million medical services provided. Since inception, 23.9 million OPD visits, 15.6 million emergency treatments, and free medicines worth Rs 1.92 billion have been delivered. Over 7.16 lakh surgeries, 4.52 lakh CT scans, 1.43 lakh MRIs, 99,000 angiographies, and 1.5 lakh echocardiograms have been performed.

Under the CM Special Initiative Transplant Program, 1,327 patients were registered and 879 liver, kidney, and other transplants conducted. Dialysis services reached 29,000 patients through 10.15 lakh procedures. At Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre Murree, 1,534 OPD patients were treated, with 48 angiographies and 374 echocardiograms completed. In Sargodha, 2,027 patients were registered, over 10,000 OPD visits made, and medicines worth Rs 2.9 million distributed.

At Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology, an average of 180 OPD patients are treated daily, with 59 angiographies, six angioplasties, and three bypass surgeries performed. Conversion of Sambli TB Hospital into a general hospital increased patient numbers to over 118,000.

The CM directed further improvements at Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing healthcare services across Punjab, ensuring timely completion of all ongoing projects.