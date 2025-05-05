CM orders free medical treatment for patients returning from India

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Health Department to provide free medical treatment to patients who have returned from India without completing their procedures.

Following the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani patients were repatriated before their medical treatments, particularly transplants and other critical procedures, could be completed.

The chief minister emphasized that these patients must not be left without care under any circumstance. “All patients returning from India will be provided free medical treatment in Punjab,” she affirmed, adding that the government would ensure their access to necessary healthcare services without delay.

She instructed the Health Department to make immediate arrangements for the continued treatment of these individuals and to facilitate them at public hospitals across the province.