CM orders foolproof security and public welfare measures for Ashura

LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review and finalize arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, with a strong emphasis on ensuring foolproof security, religious harmony, and public welfare.

The CM issued clear directives for an emergency preparedness plan and ordered strict implementation of the code of conduct during Muharram. She categorically stated that there will be zero tolerance for any violation of these directives.

CM Maryam Nawaz called for the immediate arrest of individuals involved in spreading hate speech or inciting violence through social media. She also imposed a province-wide ban on banners, posters, wall chalking, and unauthorized drone activity, directing law enforcement to take swift action against violators.

She instructed provincial ministers, commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs to personally supervise local arrangements and to visit religious scholars to promote coordination and community engagement.

The CM directed the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to immediately repair all non-functional CCTV cameras and tasked the Special Monitoring Unit with identifying and reporting hate content. She also ordered mock security drills to test preparedness and directed the installation of standardized ‘sabeels’ (refreshment stations) along procession routes, with proper monitoring and the provision of lemon water, cold drinks, and bottled water for participants.

To mitigate the effects of extreme heat and humidity, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to install water sprinkling systems along procession routes and to establish mobile clinics and field hospitals. She further directed the implementation of an effective traffic management plan and real-time advisories, while ensuring timely water drainage in case of rainfall.

She called for the activation of systems like Hotel Eye and Travel Eye and emphasized the continuation of combing operations. Procurement of anti-drone systems was also discussed to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Highlighting the importance of strict SOPs enforcement, she directed WAPDA and related authorities to eliminate dangling power lines and ensure uninterrupted electricity and functioning streetlights throughout Muharram.

Expressing concern over recurring infrastructure issues, she censured responsible agencies for negligence, especially in relation to uncovered manholes and potholes on procession routes. She directed private housing societies to immediately fix sewerage covers in their areas.

“All stakeholders must stay vigilant and united. The success of Operation Bayaan-ul-Marsous has disturbed hostile elements, and we must not allow them any opportunity to exploit the situation,” she said. She instructed cabinet members to ensure effective implementation in their respective districts and involve all stakeholders in decision-making.

She stated, “The public must visibly feel the writ of the state across the province. Public committees should be reactivated and fully engaged. Last year’s Muharram arrangements were widely appreciated, even by the Shia community. We must go beyond that this year.”

Emphasising unity, she said, “It is our foremost duty to protect the nation from hatred, prejudice, and disunity. These are poisons that must be eliminated, especially for the sake of our younger generations.”

She said that the state must act as a compassionate and protective force “like a mother” and that this sentiment should be evident at every level. “We set a new standard with our Eid arrangements, and I expect nothing less than excellence for Muharram,” she added, praising the performance of deputy commissioners, local governments, and all departments involved.

During the meeting, the Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and heads of other relevant departments briefed the CM on the comprehensive preparations underway for Muharram-ul-Haram.