CM orders crackdown on chemical string

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a crackdown on the making, selling and buying of chemical string. The CM presided over a meeting in which law and order of the province was reviewed. The IG Police gave a briefing about the law and order.

The CM sought a report on the crime situation on a daily basis and directed to submit a report after evaluating performance of police officers. Maryam Nawaz ordered a zero tolerance policy about chemical string.

The CM ordered immediate action to ensure implementation of the law to stop open display of arms. It was agreed to formulate a foolproof mechanism against drug peddling during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz directed to frame cases with an irrefutable evidence against big drug peddlers, adding that the need to formulate a legal mechanism in order to check the online supply of drugs in educational institutions should be reviewed.

The CM stated that permission to establish no-go areas anywhere in Punjab will not be granted. She expressed her concern over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents and stated that she felt heartily grieved over witnessing the video of a child due to chemical kite string, adding that the lives of parents of the innocent child were ruined as well. She maintained that a law exists for the eradication of kite flying but even then people were losing their lives. There is a need to undertake steps on a war footing to ensure implementation of the prohibition of the kite flying law. Mere a case is inadequate, the accused must also be punished, she added.

The CM directed to take stern action for reduction in molestation cases. The accused should be awarded strict punishment in molestation cases. The unending torture incidents of children, servants and domestic violence are highly deplorable, she added.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO and Advocate General attended the meeting. Secretary Home, Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs participated in the meeting via video link.