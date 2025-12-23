Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomeDomesticCM, Nawaz Sharif offer condolences on demise of Irfan Shafi Khokhar
Domestic

CM, Nawaz Sharif offer condolences on demise of Irfan Shafi Khokhar

5
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the residences of late MPA Irfan Shafi Khokhar and Mian Marghoob Ahmad to offer condolences on the demise of Irfan Shafi Khokhar and the wife of Mian Marghoob Ahmad.
They expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and offered Fateha for the departed souls, praying for the elevation of their ranks and for patience and strength for the grieving families in this hour of sorrow.
On the occasion, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the late Irfan Shafi Khokhar was a valuable asset of the party and his services would be remembered.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also paid tribute to the late leader’s political and social contributions, saying that his role and services would be remembered for a long time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan