CM, Nawaz Sharif offer condolences on demise of Irfan Shafi Khokhar

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the residences of late MPA Irfan Shafi Khokhar and Mian Marghoob Ahmad to offer condolences on the demise of Irfan Shafi Khokhar and the wife of Mian Marghoob Ahmad.

They expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and offered Fateha for the departed souls, praying for the elevation of their ranks and for patience and strength for the grieving families in this hour of sorrow.

On the occasion, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the late Irfan Shafi Khokhar was a valuable asset of the party and his services would be remembered.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also paid tribute to the late leader’s political and social contributions, saying that his role and services would be remembered for a long time.