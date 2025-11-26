CM, Nawaz Sharif meet newly elected assembly members

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with newly elected members of the provincial assembly following the recently held by-elections, here on Wednesday.

Both leaders individually congratulated the winners on their success.

The newly elected members attributed their victory to the vision of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and the outstanding performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif instructed them to return immediately to their constituencies and commence public service from day one.

The assembly members acknowledged that the electorate’s support stemmed from trust in Nawaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership and the Chief Minister’s dedication and diligence in implementing development projects. They highlighted that the people highly appreciate Chief Minister Punjab’s public welfare initiatives, noting that development work across the province contributed to their recent electoral success.

They further underscored the popularity of flagship initiatives such as ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ and ‘Suthra Punjab’, which resonated strongly with the citizens and strengthened public confidence in the government’s performance.