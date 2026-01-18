CM Murad visits Gul Plaza, says 60 people still reported missing

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 18 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday evening visited Gul Plaza, the site of a devastating fire incident, where he reviewed rescue and firefighting operations and spoke to the media about the tragedy.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that the area is a major commercial hub, especially busy due to the ongoing wedding season. “People come here for shopping, particularly these days,” he remarked.

Shah stated that reports of the fire were received after 10:00 pm last night, following which municipal authorities responded immediately and informed him. “The first fire tender reached the site at 10:27 pm and firefighting operations began without delay,” he said.

He disclosed that an extensive operation was carried out to control the blaze. “A total of 26 fire tenders, four snorkels and 10 water bowsers took part in the operation,” he said, adding that several institutions extended support. “Along with KMC, the Pakistan Navy, KPT provided snorkels, while the Civil Aviation Authority dispatched three firefighting machines,” he noted.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, the chief minister said that, according to the latest information, six people lost their lives, including a firefighter from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “22 people were injured and shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Alhamdulillah, all of them have now been treated and discharged,” he added.

He termed the situation extremely worrying as 58 to 60 people are still reported missing. “We pray to Allah for their safety and hope they are found alive,” he said.

Briefing the media on the structure, Chief Minister Murad Shah said the affected building consisted of a basement, ground floor and three storeys, housing more than a thousand shops. He cautioned against speculating on the cause of the fire, stating that it was too early to draw final conclusions. “Some preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started due to a short circuit in one of the shops,” he said, adding that the presence of highly combustible materials caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Murad Sha further explained that firefighters faced severe difficulties during the operation. “Due to the building’s layout and lack of access points, firefighters could not enter inside easily, which unfortunately led to greater damage,” he said.

During his visit, the chief minister was briefed by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, and Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi on the incident and ongoing efforts. He also met with affected shopkeepers and families, personally consoling them and sharing their grief.

The chief minister assured that the government would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, while providing all possible support to the victims.