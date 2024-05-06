CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road to Sindh govt

KARACHI, May 06 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of National Highway Authority (NHA) and provincial Works & Services department reviewed the progress of various road sector projects being executed by the NHA.

Shah urged the federal government to hand over Lyari Expressway to the provincial government so that it can be opened

for heavy traffic apart from carrying out its repair and maintenance, said a communique on Monday.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the substantial completion of the M9 – N5 Link Road Project was achieved in July 2023, with 7.2 km out of a total 21 km of the road open for traffic with partial toll.

The remaining work, the construction of the Interchange at M9, was initially under the scope of the Sindh government.

“After detailed discussions, NHA told the Sindh government that it [NHA] is bound to get any new infrastructure development inside the Right of Way (ROW) of M-9.

Subsequently, the MoU was signed at approximate cost including escalation charges and NHA charges between the Works Dept and NHA for the construction of an Interchange at M9 for Rs. 3.5 billion in February 2024.

Murad Shah urged the NHA to revisit the cost of the M9 interchange as the provincial government has to bear a huge burden as the cost is exorbitantly high. At this, the NHA chairman assured the chief minister that his technical team would reconsider the construction cost.

Discussing the project De-federalization of Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway, the CM said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) handed over the Karachi-Thatta-Hyderabad section (N-5) to the Sindh government in January 2012. In the handing over letter the NHA said that the road would not be de-federalized but the NOC being be granted to the provincial government for its development and dualization on PPP/BOT basis as NHA’s deposit work.

The CM urged the NHA to de-federalized the Karachi-Thatta – Hyderabad Section (N-5), as the Government of Sindh constructed dual carriageway at Section (N-5) from Karachi to Thatta for Rs8.2 billion under Public Private Partnership Modality and was unable to collect project revenues such as Commercial revenues, issuance of NOCs to the utility providers etc. He added that apart from toll collection, other revenues from utility providers, right of way (ROW) fees, and NOC charges from Petrol Pumps, therefore it was imperative to seek complete ownership of the road.

The chairman of NHA said that it was a policy decision and it would be discussed with ministry.

Murad Ali Shah said that work on 130 km Jamshoro – Sehwan road was started by NHA in 2018-19. Initially, it was an asset of NHA but the Sindh government has also contributed Rs. 7 billion in its rehabilitation.

Talking about it issues, The CM said that the progress on the project was terribly slow. “The divider are low in height (like M9) causing severe glare of light / disturbance of opposite side traffic, therefore it is imperative to increase the height of divider in order to decrease glare of light / disturbance for opposite side traveler,” he said and added the straightening of curves at some locations between Jamshoro – Sehwan must be eased out/redesigned to avoid accidents, specially the curve near Amri and curve at Peer Mard in Bagho Thoro area.

According to Murad Shah the rate of accidents per year on this particular road is higher than whole country. He added that this road has taken the lives of hundreds of innocents travelers as well as have made hundreds of lives incapacitated.

He said that during Rins 2022, newly built track was under water near Laki Shah Saddar, which required consideration by the department for its re-design. Keeping in view the recent Flood / Rain situation, Murad Shah said that sufficient water drains openings should be given to face any hard happenings.

The CM said that at various locations, it has been observed that the grades and cross sections, slopes were not designed well resulting in accumulation of water on the road so the newly built road in some portions have been settled. He added thaty unlike rail-road, the bridges / culverts have not provided on dual carriageway on various places which causes several damages to newly constructed road.

The chairman NHA assured the chief minister that all the issues of design and defects would be addressed and work on the road has already sped up work on the raod and would be completed at the earliest.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge connectivity at N5 and N55 project encompasses two main components, namely the main project highway, including a 12.2 Km long bridge over the River Indus, commencing from Ghotki (N-5) and concluding at Kandhkot (N-55).The other component is Thull Link Road, starting from N-55 and terminating at the Jacobabad Road.

According to Murad Shah, the locations for the connectivity of the project with highway with N5 and N55 include the construction of the At-Grade Intersection at N5 (Start of the Project), construction of the At-Grade Intersection at M5 Ghotki Interchange, construction of the Interchange at N55 and Construction of the Intersection at Thull Link Road at N55 are the locations for the connectivity of the Project highway with N5 & N55.

At this, the NHA chairman said that the Sindh works dept has submitted the revised/ corrected drawings with the NHA which was under consideration. The NOC for the construction would be issued shortly.

The chief minister discussing the 149 km Mirpurkhas-Umerkot Road to Khokhrapar said that the work on 67.40 Kms from Umerkot to Khokhrapar was in progress and being executed by NHA. The Mirpurkhas to Raja Rasti road 65 Km completed.

He raised the issue that the road from Raja Rasti to Umerkot 16 Km has been abandoned. The City portion of Umerkot, 0.63 km, was also unattended. Shah said said that road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar has been severely damaged due to recent Rains 2022 which not only increased operation & maintenance cost of vehicles but also increased travel time from Umerkot to Khokhrapar.

The Chief Minister said that his government intended to dualized the road, therefore it was the need of hour to handover the road to the government.

At this, the NHA chairman said that the proposal of the chief minister would be taken up with the ministry and the decision would be conveyed to the provincial government.