CM message on ‘World Creativity and Innovation Day’

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said “the Pakistani youth are bestowed with creative abilities; they can surprise the world through their creative abilities if they are provided patronage by the government.”

In a message on the World Creativity and Innovation Day, being observed in Pakistan and other countries of the world on Sunday, April 21, she said, “The youth should project their creative abilities by thinking something new.

“They should explore new ideas and adopt innovation in all aspects of life. It is a gift of the nature, which is bestowed upon the human beings to create something new.”

The chief minister said education plays a fundamental role in human beings’ creative abilities. The establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore would not only generate employment opportunities but also promote creative abilities among the youth, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said: “If we want to progress among the comity of nations, we will have to encourage the creative abilities among our youth. The Punjab government would encourage and welcome creative thinking of the youth. Innovation provides creative abilities, exports and employment opportunities. Those countries, which make investment in the latest research and development, are progressing swiftly on the economic front.”

The chief minister highlighted that creative ability was of utmost importance to find solutions to problems arising with the passage of time and change. She underscored that human beings had done miracles in the fields of science, technology, medical science and engineering through their creative abilities.

She said that humans, through their creative abilities, attained the goal of progress in the IT, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics sectors. She emphasised that innovation was highly essential for manufacturing of products, provision of services to make one’s business profitable.

“We can make our products and services acceptable in the international market through creativity and innovation. Creative ability and innovation is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity,” the chief minister said.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised “we need to understand the strength of creative thinking and innovation so as to overcome global challenges, attaining economic progress and carving out a durable future for our country. We need to utilise the strength of innovation for economic progress, social well-being, better utilisation of resources and creation of a stable society,” she concluded.