CM meets athletes participated Berlin Special Olympics, hails their performance

KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met the 36 athletes of Sindh who participated in the Berlin Special Olympics here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman of the Sindh Chief Minister, the players of the Special Olympics were dressed in green shirts.

Chief Minister Sindh met the athletes of the Special Olympics by going to their seats and praising their performance in Special Olympics.

The Athletes’ delegation was headed by Special Olympics coach Iram, Qamar and Benish Javed.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister said that necessary steps will be taken for the promotion of Special Olympics athletes.

Pakistan participated in 11 different sports in Berlin Special Olympics, Sindh Chief Minister was informed.

These sports include athletics, badminton, basketball, hockey, table tennis, swimming and other games.

Pakistan team won 10 gold medals, 29 silver medals and 40 bronze medals in Special Olympics.

Chief Minister Sindh heard this and encouraged the players by clapping hands.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government will construct a special ground for Special Olympics and also issued instructions to Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio, Chief Secretary Mohammad Sohail Rajput and Special Assistant Arbab Lutufullah to make arrangements for the purpose.

He said that he wants to provide world-class sports facilities for Special Olympics.

The CM also announced to giving of a job to Special Olympic child Safeer Abid in the Chief Minister’s House.

Safeer Abid is a cyclist and also works well in the IT sector, the spokesman said.