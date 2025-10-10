CM Maryam to inaugurate electric bus service in Rawalpindi on Oct 15

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate a new electric public bus service in the garrison city on October 15, introducing a modern, affordable and environment-friendly transport facility for the residents.

Talking to APP on Friday, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Rawalpindi Division Malik Abrar Ahmad said that a total of 87 air-conditioned electric buses would be introduced across four routes in a phased manner.

The first phase, he said, would cover the route from Rawat to Motorway Chowk, providing the citizens with a comfortable and reliable commuting option.

Malik Abrar, who is also Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat, said the fare had been fixed at an affordable Rs 20 per ride, while students and senior citizens aged 60 and above would be entitled to free travel.

He said the new service would provide a dignified and efficient mode of public transport while help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Member of the National Assembly from Rawalpindi said the people of the garrison city were eagerly waiting to welcome the Punjab chief minister with great enthusiasm and gratitude, describing the launch as a landmark public

welfare initiative, aimed at easing daily commuting challenges and extending modern facilities to all segments

of society.

Highlighting Punjab chief minister’s broader vision, the PML-N leader said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, upon assuming office, had introduced wide-ranging reforms in governance, transparency and public service delivery.

He added that under her leadership, the education, healthcare, transport, employment, infrastructure and social welfare sectors had witnessed record levels of progress.

Among the notable initiatives, he mentioned the School Revamping Programme, establishment of Mother and Child Hospitals, the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, subsidized food programmes, and digital governance reforms, which, he said, reflected the chief minister’s commitment to transforming Punjab into a modern, prosperous and welfare-oriented province.