CM Maryam reviews progress on C&W and LDA projects

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review progress on various Communication and Works (C&W) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) projects, here on Tuesday.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to eliminate manual slips and ensure complete digitalization of all toll plazas in Punjab. She instructed the departments to implement a motorway-style “one app, one system” at 38 electronic toll plazas to improve transparency and efficiency.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the adoption of a public-private partnership model for the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of five major provincial roads, stating that private institutions would take responsibility for their development and maintenance. She highlighted that Punjab had achieved a record saving of Rs 40 billion through e-tendering, emphasizing that such reforms reflect transparent and efficient governance. The CM further directed the installation of solar street lights along all newly constructed roads to promote energy conservation and sustainability.

Approving multiple beautification projects for Lahore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that areas including Railway Station, Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Ik Moria Bridge, and Do Moria Bridge would be upgraded and beautified. She said that a fountain and a mini train for children would be introduced in the park facing the Railway Station, along with new roads and footpaths within a three-kilometer radius of the site to enhance urban aesthetics and accessibility.

Earlier, Secretary C&W and DG LDA gave a comprehensive briefing on the progress of ongoing development projects. They informed that 54 major bridges, 142 small bridges, and 858 roads damaged during recent floods had been restored. The meeting was told that the 93-kilometer-long Multan–Vehari Road would become Punjab’s first dust-free road by June 2026, while the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor would also be completed by June next year.

Officials further reported that 2,341 projects under the Chief Minister’s Local Roads Program, covering 5,251 kilometers of roads, would commence in December 2025 and are targeted for completion by June 2026. It was also informed that construction and repair works in Murree had been fully completed, while major road projects in Chakwal and Sahiwal were nearing completion.

Under the CM Punjab Initiative, construction and rehabilitation of 10,000 kilometers of roads across the province entered the final stages, marking a significant step toward modern and durable road infrastructure in Punjab.