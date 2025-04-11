CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was accorded a warm reception by Deputy Governor Prof. Dr. Saad Aoglo at the Antalya Airport on her arrival to attend the international conference being organised under the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in Turkiye.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif immediately after her arrival in Antalya attended the inaugural session of the international conference.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the inaugural conference and welcomed the participants. Former Vice President of Turkiye and Vice Chairman of the AK Party Fawad Qatay and other prominent leaders also met Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The chief minister expressed her profound gratitude on being extended an invitation to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Conference 2025. She said, “Pakistan-Turkiye relations are not mere diplomatic but are based on devotion, love and trust.”

Later, the CM also attended a special dinner hosted by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The chief minister is visiting Turkiye on the invitation of the First Lady of Turkiye, Ms. Emine Erdogan.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Dr. Saad Aoglo and other senior officials accorded a warm reception to the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her arrival at the Antalya Airport and expressed their best wishes on her arrival in Antalya.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will address the Antalya Diplomacy Conference today. The title of the Diplomacy Conference is ‘Building the Future in a Divided World’, Education A Power to Bring Change’.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will shed light on the steps being taken by her government and the manifesto of her party for the promotion of education in the Punjab province.

The chief minister thanked the government and the leadership of Turkiye for extending their gracious hospitality and according her a warm reception on her arrival in Antalya.

Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb is also accompanying Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.