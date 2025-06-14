CM Maryam pays tribute to blood donors on World Blood Donor Day

LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Blood Donor Day, paid heartfelt tribute to individuals who voluntarily donate blood to save lives.

The CM said, “I salute those who selflessly donate blood to help others in need,” she stated. “Blood donation is truly a gift of life.” She called on the youth to actively take part in this noble cause, emphasizing that safe blood transfusions save millions of lives each year. She noted that voluntary blood donors are not just helping one person or family, they are benefactors of the entire society.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring timely access to healthy blood, she said a coordinated system has been established in Punjab to facilitate safe and efficient blood supply. “Every drop of blood is precious and can become a message of life for someone in critical need,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz proudly shared that Punjab holds the distinction of launching Pakistan’s first regular virtual blood bank. Citizens can now access this vital service by calling the emergency helpline 15 and pressing ‘4’, which connects patients in need with registered blood donors. She added that willing donors can register through the 15 helpline, the Safe City website, or by visiting any Police Khidmat Markaz, making the process of donating blood more accessible and efficient.