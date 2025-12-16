CM Maryam pays tribute to APS martyrs

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the innocent children, teachers, and staff martyred in the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, describing their sacrifice as a timeless example of courage and resilience.

In her special message on the anniversary of the APS tragedy, the Chief Minister expressed profound respect and solidarity with the parents and families of the martyrs, noting that the nation salutes their bravery and steadfastness in the face of immense loss.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism, emphasizing that the future of the country remains secure and bright due to the unmatched sacrifices of the armed forces. “The supreme sacrifice of APS children will not be allowed to go in vain,” she stated, underlining the Punjab government’s firm commitment to ensuring peace, security, and the complete eradication of terrorism.