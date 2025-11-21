CM Maryam Nawaz’s promise fulfilled as Model Cart Market ‘setup in Layyah

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH , Nov 21 (APP):Fulfilling another commitment of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a beautifully designed model cart market has been established near the Minor Bridge in Layyah to provide organized business opportunities and improve the city’s aesthetics.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah, Amira Bedar, formally inaugurated the model cart market comprising 50 uniformly designed vending carts. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid Malik and Shabbir Ahmad Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan, SDEO Peraam Habiba Qureshi, Chief Officer District Council Faisal, and Municipal Officer M&R Shabana Rashid.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the model cart market reflects the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a clean and beautiful Punjab. She termed the initiative a significant step towards urban beautification and an organized commercial environment, adding that citizens would now be able to shop in a peaceful and well-managed setting.

She emphasized that providing dignified employment opportunities to cart vendors is a key responsibility of the administration. The Deputy Commissioner also announced that similar model cart markets would soon be established in the tehsils of Kot Sultan and Chowk Azam.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the market and interacted with the cart owners, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the district administration for creating an attractive and organized business facility. She also spoke with customers, who welcomed the initiative and appreciated the improved shopping environment.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to install additional street lights and make seating arrangements for shoppers to further enhance the facilities at the model cart market.