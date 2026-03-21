CM Maryam Nawaz urges greater care for children with Down syndrome

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said children with Down syndrome deserve special attention from society and called for an integrated system for their care and treatment.

In a message on World Down Syndrome day,she highlighted the Punjab government’s efforts to improve rehabilitation and welfare services for special children,including enhanced education and training facilities and transport provisions through dedicated buses.

“On this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to the care and rehabilitation of children with Down syndrome,” she said, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility in supporting these vulnerable segments of society.