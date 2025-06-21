CM Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to sanitation workers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to sanitation workers across the province in recognition of their outstanding and swift sanitation services during Eid-ul-Azha.

As part of her commitment to recognizing their hard work, she had announced a cash

reward of Rs 10,000 for each worker in appreciation of the exceptional cleanliness

arrangements maintained throughout the three days of Eid.

In a first-of-its-kind celebration, grand ceremonies were held in all 123 tehsils of Punjab to honor the sanitation staff.

The events were marked by scenes of jubilation as workers danced and performed bhangra to the beat of drums, overwhelmed by the unprecedented recognition.

Public representatives, along with commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners, attended the ceremonies to show solidarity and respect for the sanitation workers.

Following the Chief Minister’s special instructions, sumptuous meals were served to the workers, and cakes were cut in their honour across various cities.

Many expressed their surprise and joy at the celebratory reception. “This is the first time we’ve been honored like this,” said one worker.

Another added, “Thank you, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. These are moments we

will never forget.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that sanitation workers are the pride and beauty of our society, adding that the cleanliness efforts under the ‘Clean Punjab’ programme during Eid-ul-Azha were widely appreciated across the country.

All credit goes to our sanitation heroes who worked tirelessly, even in the sweltering heat,” she added.

The CM expressed her deepest gratitude to the workers, stating, “Your hard work, commitment, and resilience are exemplary and deserve to be emulated.” She emphasized that the swift and effective sanitation operations carried out during Eid had set a benchmark that would be remembered for years.

In line with the celebrations, a documentary showcasing the success of the Clean Punjab campaign during Eid-ul-Azha was also screened, offering a visual tribute to the dedication and efforts of sanitation workers across the province.