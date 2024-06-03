CM Maryam meets parliamentarians

LAHORE, Jun 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the prices of all food items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses will be reduced further.

Talking to the members of national and provincial assemblies from different districts, she said a significant reduction in the price of oil will give further relief to the people of Punjab.

The CM said, “Every sector including health and education is my priority.” For the first time, attention is being paid to mobilize and activate social welfare for bringing ease in the lives of special persons, she added.

The CM briefed the visiting public representatives that revamping of all 2800 BHUs and RHCs of Punjab will be completed soon. Punjab’s first air ambulance service will be launched soon, she added.

The CM highlighted that home delivery of free medicines for the patients suffering from deadly diseases like cancer has been started. She said at a cost of Rs 8 billion, an anti-smog program is being started to eliminate environmental pollution.

The visiting assembly members appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching remarkable public welfare projects. They paid tribute to her efforts for the gradual reduction of inflation.

MNA Nasir Bosal and MPA Iftikhar Hussain Chachar were among those who met. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present.